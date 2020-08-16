Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Decreases By 21.3%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 14th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 568,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.