Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expands By 61.5%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 568,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 898.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 196.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 156,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

