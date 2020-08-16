Short Interest in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Decreases By 13.0%

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 791,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,589 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 255,809 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 3,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,005. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

