Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Declines By 21.4%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,034,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 659,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 435,978 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. 631,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,725. The firm has a market cap of $652.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

