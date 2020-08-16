Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Decreases By 18.1%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 260,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $226,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $12,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Software by 1,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 374,982 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Software by 2,177.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 222,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. 8,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,060. The company has a market cap of $557.03 million, a P/E ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

