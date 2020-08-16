Short Interest in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Increases By 21.3%

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

AstroNova stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,141. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in AstroNova by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AstroNova by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

