Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Increases By 58.0%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the May 14th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 11.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

