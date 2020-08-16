Short Interest in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rises By 14.0%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

CYRX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 372,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 811,205 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth about $11,859,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,908,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,392,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

