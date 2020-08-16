Short Interest in Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Declines By 19.9%

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GRAM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,718. Grana y Montero SAA has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,565,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

