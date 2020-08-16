Short Interest in GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Decreases By 12.0%

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 7,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,103. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

