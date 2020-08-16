Short Interest in Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Increases By 34.1%

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,302,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 7,683,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPNGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meituan Dianping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MPNGF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. 50,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Meituan Dianping has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

About Meituan Dianping

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

