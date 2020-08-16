Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Decreases By 22.9%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.4 days.

Shares of SVTRF stock remained flat at $$31.95 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

