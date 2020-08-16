Short Interest in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Decreases By 33.3%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,279. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

