Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Rises By 22.6%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TTNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 6,875,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,420,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 437.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.37%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

