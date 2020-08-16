Short Interest in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Decreases By 25.3%

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TWMC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Trans World Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWMC. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trans World Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trans World Entertainment by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in Trans World Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 189,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

