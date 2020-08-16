Short Interest in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Increases By 28.9%

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 633,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TSC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 61,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,423 shares of company stock worth $412,103. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.