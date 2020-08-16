Short Interest in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Drops By 17.9%

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 463,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 132,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.