Short Interest in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Drops By 11.3%

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 13,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Continental in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 28,326,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,152,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Continental will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.