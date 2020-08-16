Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Declines By 32.1%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VEOEY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,809. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

VEOEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.