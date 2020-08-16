Short Interest in Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Decreases By 27.7%

Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VCMMF stock remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Vocus Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engin brand; and Internet, mobile, and energy products under the dodo brand.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.