Short Interest in VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Decreases By 13.5%

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 27th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $$4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

