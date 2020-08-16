Silent Notary (SNTR) One Day Volume Tops $14,035.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $268,619.32 and $14,035.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.