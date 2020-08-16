SpaceChain Market Cap Tops $3.37 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Upbit and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $2,098.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

