Sphere (SPHR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $821.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $821.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

