Starbase (STAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,375.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $393,612.14 and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 61% against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.15 or 0.05856185 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016320 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

