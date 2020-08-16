StormX Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.31 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $3.31 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

StormX Token Profile

STMX is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,377,861,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,243,763,025 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.