SuperCoin (SUPER) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,421.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,732,990 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

