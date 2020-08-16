Switcheo Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $43.48 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 43% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00161389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.01868177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00195813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128103 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 983,988,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,027,259 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

