T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Cut by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $43,381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 78,786 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. 2,027,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. BNP Paribas began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

