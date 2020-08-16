T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.25. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

