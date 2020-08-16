T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 4,822,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 11,226,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,677,279. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 380,459 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.