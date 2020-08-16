TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,836 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,584. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

