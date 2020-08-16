Target Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00158482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.01860803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00195927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00133072 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

