TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Short Interest Up 21.7% in February

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 12,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $37.95. 1,416,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,666. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.