Telcoin (TEL) Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Telcoin has a market cap of $15.78 million and $255,259.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.54 or 0.05850349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.