TERA (TERA) 1-Day Volume Hits $218,100.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. In the last week, TERA has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $218,100.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.