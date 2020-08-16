Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $103,207.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,834. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $12,681,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $13,419,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 179,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.