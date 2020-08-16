Thunder Token (TT) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $35.85 million and $4.45 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.19 or 0.05853108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,905,086 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

