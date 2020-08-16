Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 584,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $830.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 238.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,453 shares during the period.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.