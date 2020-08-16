TokenPay (TPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $489,024.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $489,024.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,823.99 or 0.99669036 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00157696 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004615 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,429,145 coins and its circulating supply is 21,429,132 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.