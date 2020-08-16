TOKPIE (TKP) Market Capitalization Tops $199,714.89

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $199,714.89 and $22.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000328 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001285 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008290 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

