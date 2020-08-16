Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Trane worth $31,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $118.88. 1,303,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,005. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.