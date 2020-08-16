Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Short Interest Up 67.0% in April

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the April 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TWMC traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.67. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Trans World Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Trans World Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 189,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trans World Entertainment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trans World Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

