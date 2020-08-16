Trident Group (TRDT) Trading Down 50% This Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.97 or 0.01858799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00196236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00133710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.