Trittium (TRTT) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 69% against the dollar. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $569.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.55 or 0.01856736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00195959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00128773 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin.

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

