TrueFlip (TFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,560.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $17,560.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.05849876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015609 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00050405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

