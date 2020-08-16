TrueVett Trading Down 22.5% This Week (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One TrueVett token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueVett has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. TrueVett has a total market cap of $71,460.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $694.92 or 0.05857759 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003421 BTC.

TrueVett Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com.

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

