TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 475,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,562. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,848.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TTEC by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 30,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $18,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.