Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.77% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $40,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $69,224,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $13,786,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 306,486 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 306.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 195,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 147,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.91 and a quick ratio of 34.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

