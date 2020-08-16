TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $785,543.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 80,278,541,184 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

